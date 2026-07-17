Tanzania Tables Its Target to Provide Clean Water to All Villages By 2031

N'djamena — TANZANIA has set a target to ensure every village in the country has access to basic clean and safe water services by 2031, with the government turning to strategic investments, digital innovation and private sector partnerships to transform the water sector.

Deputy Minister for Finance Laurent Luswetula announced the target at the African Water Forum in N'Djamena, Tchad, where he led the Tanzanian delegation on behalf of Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar.

Speaking at the forum, the deputy minister said that water is a critical foundation for economic transformation, supporting key sectors including agriculture, industries, energy production, urban development, public health and climate resilience.

Elaborating, he informed participants at the forum that the government is implementing the National Development Vision 2050, which started on July 1, 2026, alongside the upcoming Presidential Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Compact, to expand water and sanitation services through collaboration with public institutions, development partners, communities and the private sector.

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"We are moving forward with an investment programme that will connect areas without water and those facing insufficient supply to ensure every village accesses basic clean water services by 2031," he said.

He said Tanzania is also seeking increased private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate the implementation of water projects and improve service delivery.

The Deputy Minister identified investment opportunities in areas such as the National Water Grid, climate-resilient WASH services, irrigation systems, digital solutions in water management and protection of water sources.

According to him, stronger partnerships between the government and private sector will be essential in building a sustainable water sector capable of supporting Tanzania's long-term economic development.