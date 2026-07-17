Tanzanian Businesses Set Sights On Afcon's Opportunities in Trade, Tourism, Employment

Dar es Salaam — T9 Media and Communications Company has urged Tanzanian businesses to begin preparing for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the tournament as a major economic opportunity expected to boost trade, investment and employment.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam today, July 16, 2026, T9 Chief Executive Officer Othman Abdulrazak said the joint hosting of AFCON 2027 by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda would create enormous business prospects across various sectors while attracting investors to the region.

He said the company has developed the T9 Ecosystem, a business platform designed to connect entrepreneurs and companies with opportunities expected to emerge during the continental football showpiece, including transport, hospitality, tourism, financial services, distribution and technology.

"AFCON is a huge opportunity for us. If we prepare professionally, Tanzania will not only reap economic benefits but also demonstrate its capacity to host major international events, attracting more investors and future global sporting competitions," Abdulrazak said.

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He noted that T9 has established a digital infrastructure aimed at enabling businesses to maximise spending by the anticipated influx of visitors, adding that the tournament is expected to create thousands of jobs, particularly for young people.

The company also announced that the T9 Founding Partners Summit for AFCON 2027 will be held in Dar es Salaam on September 9, bringing together business leaders, investors and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for tapping into the economic opportunities associated with the tournament.

Abdulrazak called on entrepreneurs to register early and become part of the T9 Ecosystem, saying those who prepare in advance will be better positioned to benefit from what he described as the economic transformation expected to accompany AFCON 2027.