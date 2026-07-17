Southern Africa: Tanzania Urges SADC to Stick On Unity When Tackling Global Challenges

Salima — THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states have been urged to strengthen purposeful unity in addressing emerging global challenges that could have far-reaching impacts on regional security and economic stability if not properly managed.

The call was made on July 16, 2026, in Salima, Malawi, during the opening of the 28th Meeting of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Ministerial Committee.

Tanzania's delegation at the meeting is led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (EAC), Mr James Millya, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud.

Tanzania stressed the importance of developing effective strategies capable of quickly identifying early warning signs of threats to peace and security, as well as emerging economic risks within the SADC region.

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The meeting, whose key responsibility is to coordinate peace and security matters among SADC member states, is discussing ways of strengthening regional mechanisms to prevent conflicts and safeguard stability.

The chairperson of the meeting, Malawi's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr George Chaponda, said that although SADC countries have made significant progress in promoting regional integration and good governance, continued dialogue was necessary to preserve these achievements for the benefit of the people of the region.

He urged ministers to conduct discussions guided by established principles, including mutual respect, sovereignty, equality, reconciliation, solidarity and collective commitment to advancing peace, security, democracy and sustainable development in the region.

The meeting, which began at the level of Permanent Secretaries on July 13, 2026, is deliberating on various issues aimed at promoting peace and security, democracy, good governance and sustainable development while ensuring that the SADC region remains stable.