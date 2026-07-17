Namibia: EU Pumps N$127m Into Namibia's Democracy

A six-year European Union-funded programme aimed at strengthening parliamentary oversight, citizen participation and cooperation between government and civil society has come to an end.

The programme has helped lay the groundwork for more inclusive and accountable governance in Namibia.

The Enhancing Participatory Democracy in Namibia (EPDN) Programme, implemented by the Parliament of Namibia, the National Planning Commission (NPC) and the European Union (EU), concluded last Thursday after running from August 2020 through the transition to the Eighth Parliament in 2025.

Funded by the European Union at a cost of 6 million euros (about N$127 million), the initiative sought to improve collaboration between Parliament, government institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs) while strengthening legislative oversight, public participation and democratic governance.

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Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said democracy cannot be sustained by government institutions alone but requires active participation from citizens and strong partnerships with civil society.

She said effective governance remains central to achieving socio-economic development, arguing that organisations working directly with communities possess valuable knowledge that can help government and the private sector design more responsive development interventions.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila singled out the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia as an example of a community-based organisation whose experience could help address national challenges such as housing shortages, unemployment and limited market access.

"Such collaboration could accelerate development while ensuring that women, youth and vulnerable communities benefit more meaningfully from economic opportunities," she said.

She encouraged the private sector to build stronger partnerships with civil society organisations.

Representatives of the Shack Dwellers Federation and the Radical Emancipation and Leadership Development Club (REAL DC) said one of the programme's most significant achievements was strengthening the capacity of civil society organisations through training while fostering greater cooperation among organisations advocating for marginalised communities.

They said the initiative enabled civil society actors to move beyond working in isolation by creating stronger networks and a shared commitment to advancing inclusion, transparency and social justice.

EU Ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins said the programme demonstrated that democratic institutions become more resilient when citizens are actively involved in decisions affecting their lives.

She said the partnership contributed to stronger parliamentary oversight, improved institutional capacity and closer engagement between Parliament and civil society.

Among the programme's notable achievements was support for developing the Government Civil Society Partnership and Engagement Policy, which aims to formalise cooperation between the state and non-governmental organisations.

The initiative also supported the introduction of Parliament's Online Bill Tracker, a digital platform designed to make legislative processes more accessible to the public by allowing citizens to monitor Bills as they move through Parliament.

Another milestone was the establishment of the Parliamentary Women Caucus.

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The Women's Caucus seeks to strengthen women's leadership, representation and collaboration within Parliament.

Martins also announced that Namibia has been shortlisted for the next phase of the Inter Pares Parliaments in Partnership Programme.

This opens the possibility of continued international support for parliamentary development and institutional strengthening.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked the European Union for its financial and technical support while also acknowledging the contribution of implementing partners, civil society organisations and government institutions.

She said sustaining participatory democracy requires continued collaboration among Parliament, government, civil society and development partners to ensure democratic institutions remain responsive to the needs and aspirations of Namibians.

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