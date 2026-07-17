Namibian Grapes to Face Tough China Import Regulations

Namibia's table grape growers say the phytosanitary agreement with China opens new export opportunities, although strict import requirements could delay shipments and market access.

The agreement was signed on 10 July between Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform and Chinas's general administration of customs, establishing the phytosanitary requirements for exporting fresh table grapes to China.

However, grape growers warn that China's requirements are very strict and that some regulations may delay the arrival of grapes outside of the expected time frame in Europe, adding that the market may not be open for the 2026/27 grape season.

Achill Island Investments chief executive Willem Visser says the phytosanitary agreement is necessary for the country's table grapes to have access to more markets.

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"Diversification is always good because you may get a better price for your goods elsewhere and China is one country that pays a fixed price. So before your produce leaves, you will already know what you will be paid," Visser says.

He cautions that producers will have to ensure they meet all the requirements listed in the agreement as China is known to be difficult to persuade when goods do not meet the required standards.

He says this may lead to a drop in the set price.

Visser advises grape growers willing to enter the Chinese market to ensure they identify the right marketer who will pay for the goods.

"The biggest hurdle will be the cold sterilisation which is part of the regulations in the agreement. Namibia does not have sterilisation infrastructure, meaning the goods must go to South Africa first, the process takes four to five days," he says.

Cold sterilisation is the process of dropping the grapes' temperatures to below 0°C, ranging between -2°C and -10°C. This ensures the eradication of any micro-organisms among the grapes.

The strategic advantage of Namibia's grapes is that the harvest starts in early November until Christmas, when there are few grape types on the global market.

International markets rely heavily on Namibian grapes to fill seasonal supply gaps during their winter.

Visser says the detour through South Africa and the usual delays at ports will lead to the grapes potentially entering the international markets after the anticipated time frame, which may lead to grapes arriving after their competitors.

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CapeSpan, which has grape farms in Namibia and South Africa and is part of the Namibian Grape Growers Association, says it doesn't foresee that the China market will already be open during the coming season.

However, it says it is hopeful for the following season.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company says the Namibian Grape Growers Association anticipates that the industry would initially allocate 5% to 10% of its volumes to China.

"We, however, caution that finalisation of the agreement at a bilateral level between the governments of Namibia and China is a time-consuming process. Finalisation was expected last year to be in time for the upcoming grape export season," the statement says.

The company says the agreement is a good opportunity for Namibia to place its excellent table grape product in a growing market, but also for the Chinese consumer to enjoy the southern African fruit.

The Namibian table grape industry produces 7.5 million 4.5kg-equivalent cartons, with strong growth every year and roughly 2 500 hectares under table grapes in the country.