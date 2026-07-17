Uganda: Jinja Taxi Operators Given 21-Day Ultimatum to Leave Kiyembe Stage

JINJA -- Taxi operators at Kampala Stage in Jinja City, popularly known as Kiyembe Stage, have been given 21 days to vacate the area and relocate to the Jinja Main Taxi Park as authorities intensify enforcement of trade order regulations.

The directive follows a meeting held on Wednesday between the affected drivers and Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Salim Kumakech. The grace period expires on August 13, 2026, after which all operations at the stage will be prohibited.

The move comes amid a wider nationwide campaign to enforce trade order regulations, with the Jinja City enforcement team recently evicting drivers from the stage located along Clive Road West, commonly known as Kampala Road.

For decades, Kiyembe Stage has served as a major transport hub for passengers travelling between Jinja and Kampala. Taxi operators say the stage has operated for more than 40 years and was reportedly established by veterans of the Luwero Bush War as an income-generating project.

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However, the planned relocation has faced resistance from operators, who argue that the main taxi park lacks sufficient space to accommodate all vehicles currently operating from Kiyembe and other ungazetted stages within and around Jinja City.

Led by their chairman, Sulaiman Kalani, the drivers have raised concerns over congestion and possible loss of income. On Wednesday, more than 30 operators protested at the RCC's office, calling for reconsideration of the directive.

"We have been operating from here for years, and this is our only source of livelihood," said Yusuf Mwanje, one of the drivers. "We request the government to look into our plight before forcing us out."

Pastor Juma Sebastian, a guide at the stage, also appealed to authorities to consider the operators' concerns, saying they have supported government programmes over the years.

"Our loyalty to the government is well known, and we believe our concerns should be addressed fairly," he said.

The operators also questioned why ungazetted stages continue to operate in other urban areas, including Kampala, while similar facilities in Jinja are being targeted.

Responding to the concerns, RCC Kumakech urged the drivers to comply with the directive, saying the enforcement exercise is not aimed at any particular group but is part of implementing a broader presidential directive on trade order.

"We ask the operators to observe the 21-day ultimatum and ensure that by August 14, 2026, they have ceased operations at Kiyembe Stage," Kumakech said.

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He said authorities were addressing concerns, including security arrangements and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between drivers and taxi park management to ensure a smooth transition.

Kumakech added that security and technical teams were working on logistical challenges to prepare the main taxi park for the incoming operators.

Authorities maintain that the relocation is intended to streamline urban transport operations, reduce congestion and restore order within Jinja City.

However, tensions remain among the taxi operators, who continue to call for dialogue and practical solutions to protect their livelihoods.