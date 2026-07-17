Namibia: Repatriated Namibians Eye South Africa Return

The government will assess future assistance requests on a case-by-case basis as repatriated citizens express hope of returning to South Africa.

This comes as some of the Namibians repatriated from South Africa say they hope to return once the anti-immigrant violence in the neighbouring country cools, because that's where they were earning a living.

Some 72 Namibians were repatriated on Sunday and have returned to their various regions of origin.

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"With regard to future assistance, any circumstances that may arise will be considered on their own merits and may be considered through appropriate government processes.

"It would be premature to speculate about hypothetical future scenarios at this stage," acting executive director of international relations and trade Secilia Hiskia told The Namibian yesterday. The repatriation followed xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa, where growing anger over unemployment, crime and illegal immigration has led to attacks on foreign nationals.

Hiskia said the voluntary repatriation exercise was a humanitarian intervention for Namibian citizens who had asked to return home.

She said those who were repatriated remain free to decide where they live, work and travel in Namibia.

"The government remains committed to the welfare of all Namibian citizens," she said.

International relations expert and public policy analyst Marius Kudumo says it would be difficult for the government to stop repatriated citizens from returning to South Africa, since freedom of movement is a fundamental right.

"What governments have done to repatriate their citizens is not a favour, but a responsibility of states, embassies and high commissions to provide consular services to their citizens," he says.

Kudumo says many people leave their home countries because they have few economic opportunities.

"People do not leave their countries for the unknown in most instances because they want to, but because of push factors and the desperation to improve their livelihoods and the material conditions of themselves and their families," he says.

This week, minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu said another group of Namibians is expected to be repatriated from South Africa on Friday.

More than 100 Namibians living in South Africa, both legally and illegally, have requested voluntary repatriation due to rising xenophobic tensions.

Oshana governor Hofni Ipinge says most of the repatriated Namibians in his region chose to return directly to their families instead of staying in temporary accommodation arranged by regional authorities.

"They told us that if the government provides employment opportunities here, they are willing to remain in Namibia. I encouraged them to take advantage of any opportunities available in the country," he told Desert FM this week.

Ipinge urged Namibians to support the returnees because many had lost their homes and belongings during attacks in South Africa. Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of international relations and trade Rodney Cloete says the government should improve its planning for future repatriation exercises.

He says the Ministry of International Relations and Trade should have contingency plans and funding in place, because xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant incidents in South Africa have occurred repeatedly.

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"Our position has always been that the ministry should be ready in case something like this happens. When I looked at the budget, the ministry did not appear to have planned or budgeted for eventualities like this," he says.

He says the government has a duty to assist Namibians in distress in foreign countries, even if some later choose to return to South Africa.

"These are things that happen around the world, and as a government we need to be ready to assist our taxpayers when they are in need," he says.

Cloete says repeated repatriation should not discourage the free movement of Africans across borders on the continent.

"In-and-out movement within Africa is part of the ideal of a united Africa. We should make it as easy as possible for Africans. That is the only way forward for the continent."