Uganda: School Bus Involved in Fatal Crash in Kapchorwa

23 pupils were killed in a King David Junior School bus accident in Kapchorwa.

A school bus carrying pupils of Kings David Junior School, Ndejje, has been involved in a fatal road crash in Kapchorwa District, Police have confirmed.

According to Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety at Uganda Police Force, the crash occurred at about 8pm on Thursday at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county.

The bus, registration number UA 108BQ, was transporting pupils when it was involved in the crash.

"The Uganda Police Force confirms that police in Kapchorwa have this evening registered a fatal road traffic crash involving a school bus, registration number UA 108BQ, transporting pupils of Kings David Junior School, Ndejje," Kananura said in a statement.

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He said Police and other emergency responders were conducting rescue operations and working to establish the number of people killed and injured.

"At this stage, the exact number of fatalities and injuries has not yet been confirmed. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available," he added.

The crash is the third major school bus accident in the country in just a week.

On July 10, a school bus was struck by a train at a railway crossing in Mukono, killing a teacher and injuring several pupils.

And on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at about 4:45am at Nawangisa Village along the Mbale-Iganga Highway in Bugweri District, students of Amuria High School returning from a geography study tour at St Paul Secondary School, Katakwi District, survived with injuries when their school bus rammed into a stationary truck.

The bus driver was killed on the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.