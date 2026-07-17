Uganda: Museveni Grants Official Burial to Former MP Kosia Mudabi Ngirisi

President Museveni has directed that former North West Tooro Member of Parliament Kosia Mudabi Ngirisi be accorded an official burial in recognition of his contribution to Uganda's public service.

The announcement was made by Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda, who said Ngirisi, a former legislator in Uganda's Second Parliament, died on July 10 at Buhinga Hospital in Fort Portal City.

Babalanda said President Museveni approved the official burial in accordance with Article 99 of the Constitution, which provides for the executive authority of the President.

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"His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in accordance with Article 99 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995) as amended, has directed that the late Hon. Kosia Mudabi Ngirisi be accorded an official burial," Babalanda said.

Born on March 15, 1933, in Hakitengya Parish, Tokwe Sub County, Bundibugyo District, Ngirisi joined Parliament in 1962 as the representative for North West Tooro Constituency.

He served in the Second Parliament until 1971, when President Milton Obote's government was overthrown by Idi Amin.

Before entering Parliament, Ngirisi worked as a Cooperative Assistant at Bwamba-Rwenzori Cooperative Union and served on the Tooro District Council.

After his parliamentary tenure, he continued in public service, working as a tax officer in Bundibugyo District before taking up local government leadership roles, including serving as LC IV Chairperson for Bwamba County and holding other local council positions.

Babalanda described Ngirisi as a leader whose life was characterised by integrity, patriotism and commitment to public service.

"During his career as a civil servant, political leader, church leader and civil society activist, he expressed strong values of integrity, patriotism and dedication to the service of his country," she said.

The minister said Ngirisi's legacy would continue to inspire future generations of Ugandans.

"He will be deeply missed not only by those who knew him, worked with him and were led by him, but also by generations of Ugandans who drew inspiration from his exemplary leadership and political career," Babalanda said.

A hybrid National Organising Committee chaired by Babalanda, with representation from Ngirisi's family, has been constituted to coordinate burial arrangements.

The official burial is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at Ngirisi's ancestral home in Hakitengya, Tokwe Sub County, Bundibugyo District, following a funeral service at Hakitengya Technical School.