Rwanda: Diamond Platnumz Set for Kigali Concert in August

16 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is set to return to Kigali as the headline act at this year's Friends of Amstel Experience, scheduled for August 29 at the BK Arena parking lot.

The concert will also feature performances from Rwandan stars Bruce Melodie, rapper Ish Kevin, singer Nel Ngabo, Ugandan songstress Etania, and DJ Marnaud. MCs Rocky Try and Michael Sengazi will host the event.

Diamond confirmed his participation in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he invited fans to attend the show.

"Hey Rwanda, this is to confirm that on August 29 I will be performing live at BK Arena for Friends of Amstel 2026. Tell everybody that Diamond Platnumz is coming to Rwanda live with the band. It's been a long time--I miss you. I'm excited and I can't wait to see you. See you soon," he said.

The announcement also clarifies earlier expectations surrounding the singer's previously announced Retro Tour concert in Kigali, which had been slated for the same date.

Instead, Diamond's Kigali appearance will now be part of the Friends of Amstel Experience.

The concert will mark Diamond Platnumz's first performance in Rwanda since 2023.

He last performed in Kigali during the Giants of Africa Festival in August 2023 before returning two months later for the inaugural Trace Awards & Festival in October.

Read the original article on New Times.

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