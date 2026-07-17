Sudan Again Rejects U.S. Claims That Army Used Chemical Weapons

New York, July 16, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan has rejected renewed claims by the United States representative before the UN Security Council regarding the Sudanese Armed Forces' alleged use of chemical weapons.

In a statement before the Council, Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires at the Permanent Mission to the UN, Minister Plenipotentiary Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud, said: "We would like to point out that the US government has failed to provide any evidence to support this claim, either to our Embassy in Washington or to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, where both Sudan and the United States are members of its Executive Council."

He added: "It may be useful to recall that the United States has a record of making similar claims. In 1998, the US government destroyed a pharmaceutical factory in Sudan on the grounds that it was producing chemical weapons, a claim that was later proven false. The US government subsequently paid financial compensation to the factory owner. Council members also recall that a former US Secretary of State stated with full confidence before this Council that a certain country possessed weapons of mass destruction, a claim that was used to justify the invasion of that country before it was later proven unfounded."

Sudan urged the Security Council to address such claims with the utmost responsibility and objectivity, stressing that the Council should remain guided by facts and reliable information rather than allegations lacking evidence and substantiation.