Uganda: High Court Orders Production of Lukwago for Trial

The High Court in Kampala has issued a production warrant directing Luzira Upper Prison authorities to present former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago before court on July 24, 2026.

The warrant, issued on July 16, 2026, by the High Court Criminal Division, requires Lukwago to appear before Justice David Matovu at 10am.

Lukwago was committed to the High Court today, Wednesday, for trial.

The order relates to Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. HCT-00-CR-CM-0261-2026, in which Lukwago is listed as the applicant and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as the respondent.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The warrant directs the Officer in Charge of Luzira Upper Prison to ensure Lukwago's attendance before the High Court on the scheduled date.

The development comes hours after Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera committed Lukwago to the High Court to face charges of misprision of treason.

Prosecution alleges that Lukwago, who is also the leader of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), failed to report information about an alleged plot to overthrow the government by force of arms despite allegedly having knowledge of the plan.

The state claims the alleged offence was committed between January and June 2026.

However, Lukwago has denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.

The case will now proceed before the High Court, where further directions are expected on July 24.