Malawi: Chaponda Holds 'Migration Talks' With South Africa Amid Xenophobic Crisis

A Malawian cabinet minister is facing questions after holding bilateral talks with his South African counterpart on easing cross-border movement, even as thousands of Malawians continue returning home after fleeing xenophobic violence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda met South Africa's Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, in Salima on Thursday, on the sidelines of a SADC security meeting.

The two discussed regional integration and the possibility of simplifying travel between the two countries, an agenda that has drawn scrutiny given the current climate of hostility towards foreign nationals in South Africa.

Chaponda said SADC states were considering a proposal that would allow travellers to stay for up to 90 days without a visa, a move likely to prompt debate in Malawi, where concerns over migrant safety remain acute.

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Civil society groups have questioned whether discussions on freer movement risk appearing disconnected from the experiences of Malawians who have been displaced by recent violence.

Lamola said the talks were aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and promoting "orderly migration" in line with regional protocols.

The meeting comes amid a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, driven by anger over illegal immigration and economic pressures.

Malawian nationals have been directly affected, with many arriving home without belongings.

Officials in Lilongwe say the repatriations underline the need for stronger regional protections, and have called for any future migration frameworks to prioritise safety alongside mobility.