Kenya: 'You Refused to Sell Your Birthright' - Gachagua Celebrates Landmark Ol Kalou Victory

Nairobi — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has hailed the election of Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru as Ol Kalou Member of Parliament as a historic political victory, thanking residents for what he described as rejecting intimidation, inducements and "the deception of development projects."

The former Deputy President framed Thursday's by-election outcome as a major endorsement of his fledgling party and a significant political statement in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Congratulations, Hon. Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, on your historic election as the Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency. You have won by a resounding margin, reflecting the unmistakable voice of the people," Gachagua said after provisional results showed the DCP candidate holding an insurmountable lead over UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah.

The victory marks DCP's first parliamentary seat since the party's formation and comes after weeks of intense campaigning that turned the Nyandarua contest into a proxy battle between President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Gachagua's opposition movement.

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In a statement, Gachagua praised voters for resisting what he claimed were attempts to influence the outcome through state-backed development projects.

"Thank you, my great people, for refusing to sell your birthright and for being wise enough not to fall for the deception of development projects," he said.

He further commended residents for safeguarding the electoral process despite security incidents reported during polling.

"Thank you a million times for guarding your vote and for standing firm despite the actions of rogue police officers armed with guns and tear gas," Gachagua added.

His remarks came hours after unidentified armed men wearing balaclavas stormed parts of the constituency in unmarked vehicles, dispersing residents with teargas and assaulting journalists covering the by-election.

Authorities had not identified the masked men or explained the operation by Thursday evening.

Gachagua also described the victory as strengthening his political movement, saying Waweru had become another "soldier" in his campaign against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"I have been struggling with 18 soldiers but with great results; now I have 19, things will be much better," he said.

He announced plans to tour all five wards in Ol Kalou to personally thank voters, saying community leaders had requested the visit.

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The celebrations followed an early concession by UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who congratulated Waweru before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) formally declared the results.

"Congratulations Sammy Kamau Waweru. Go serve the people of Ol Kalou Constituency," Muchina said.

Senior Kenya Kwanza leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, also acknowledged the apparent defeat, urging the winner to unite and serve residents.

The by-election had evolved into one of the most closely watched political contests in Mt. Kenya following Gachagua's fallout with President William Ruto, with Cabinet Secretaries, MPs and senior UDA officials mounting an aggressive campaign to clinch the seat.

Throughout the campaign, Gachagua repeatedly accused the government of using state resources to influence voters.

Earlier this month, he alleged that residents were being asked to surrender their national identity cards in exchange for subsidised LPG cylinders and government-branded mattresses--a claim the government denied.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria defended the LPG distribution programme as a legitimate development initiative, while Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed allegations of state interference and warned against incitement.