South Africa: Cape Flats Residents Fight Extortionists - South African News Briefs - July 17, 2026

Cape Flats Residents Push Back Against Extortion

A Bonteheuwel councillor has said that residents are standing up against extortion syndicates targeting local spaza shops, reports EWN. This comes after a Somali shop owner was allegedly killed for refusing to pay protection fees. Several shop owners have reportedly been threatened, leaving some too fearful to keep their businesses open. Meanwhile, Langa police arrested a suspected extortion syndicate member after allegedly tracking him with a drone while he collected protection fees. They recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the operation.

Madlanga Inquiry to Hear Carrim Delay Bid

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to hear an application from North West businessman Sulieman Carrim to postpone his testimony over health concerns, reports SABC News. Carrim has been implicated in a controversial SAPS tender awarded to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company. He is accused of avoiding the inquiry by feigning illness, with evidence leaders questioning reports that he was recently seen shopping and dining in the Western Cape. The commission also heard testimony about bail conditions granted to Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six co-accused. Investigators are questioning why they were allowed to continue accessing their offices.

Public Protector to Update Spaza Shop Probe

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is set to provide an update on her investigation into whether government departments failed to prevent food safety violations at spaza shops and other informal food outlets, reports EWN. The probe follows a series of suspected food poisoning deaths involving children and focuses on whether state institutions neglected their responsibility to enforce food safety and hygiene standards. The briefing is expected to outline findings on food preparation practices, informal traders and the government's regulation of the sector.

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