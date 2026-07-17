Kenya: Longer Lives Push Kenyans to Rethink Retirement Planning

Nairobi — Retirement experts are urging Kenyans to start planning earlier for life after work, warning that longer life expectancy and rising healthcare costs are making retirement more expensive.

The appeal came during a pension forum organised in Nairobi, where experts discussed the challenges facing retirees and how individuals can better prepare financially.

They said many people still focus only on building pension savings, yet retirement planning should also consider healthcare expenses, inflation and how to generate income after leaving employment.

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APA Life Assurance Chief Executive Officer Eric Wanting said retirement planning should help people remain financially independent throughout their later years.

"Retirement is no longer just about reaching a certain age or building a pension fund. It is about creating lifelong financial resilience that allows people to live with dignity, independence and confidence," he said.

The discussions also examined Kenya's economic outlook, changes in pension regulations, investment options and the growing need for medical cover after retirement.

Participants, including pension trustees, employers, human resource professionals and financial advisers, said improving financial literacy and encouraging people to start saving early would help more Kenyans enjoy a secure retirement.

They also called for greater awareness of retirement planning as economic conditions and longer lifespans continue to reshape how people prepare for life after work.