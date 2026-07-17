Nigeria: Family Fixes Friday for Umahi Aide's Burial Despite Police Insistence On Autopsy

According to the police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, the family has opposed plans to conduct a post mortem examination.

The family of Mary Habila, the physiotherapist who died at the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has fixed Friday, 17 July for her burial despite the Ebonyi State police Command's insistence on conducting an autopsy.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

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The newspaper reported that a burial notice issued by the family showed Ms Habila was born on 18 September 2000.

Backstory

The Ebonyi State Police Command said Ms Habila was brought dead to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, on 27 June.

She was part of the medical team attached to Mr Umahi and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she reportedly died in a room within his residence.

The police said the incident was reported to the Ohaozara Divisional Police Officer before the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Autopsy

The family's decision to proceed with the burial comes despite the police's insistence on conducting an autopsy to establish the cause of her death.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police said detectives had visited the scene, obtained statements from relevant persons and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Habila's death.

According to the police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, the family has opposed plans to conduct a post mortem examination.

Mr Ukandu said the command considered the examination necessary because of the sensitive nature of the case and the need to establish the true cause of death.

"The family of the deceased has, however, claimed that they do not want any autopsy performed on their daughter."

He said the command was awaiting the presence of the family or their representative, as required before the autopsy could be carried out.

He added that the investigation would be "thorough, transparent, and impartial" and that the command would provide updates as the case progresses.