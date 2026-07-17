Sudan Reaffirms Commitment to Justice and Accountability for War Crimes and Genocide

New York, July 16, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, particularly with regard to the gravest crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

In a statement delivered before the UN Security Council on Wednesday in response to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor's semi-annual report on Darfur, Minister Plenipotentiary Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud of Sudan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that the pursuit of justice remains a national priority and a commitment reaffirmed by the country's leadership, represented by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and the Prime Minister.

He said the commitment stems from Sudan's conviction that combating impunity, ensuring justice for victims, providing redress, and upholding the rule of law are fundamental pillars of lasting and sustainable peace. He added that, on this basis, the Sudanese government continues to make every effort to achieve justice in Darfur, believing that "peace and justice are complementary paths; neither can succeed without the other."

Mahmoud said the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia has committed--and continues to commit--grave violations and atrocities against civilians in Darfur and other parts of Sudan, including ethnically motivated killings and systematic, large-scale attacks against unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, as well as attacks on cities and critical infrastructure using drones.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said these crimes fall squarely within the ICC's subject-matter and territorial jurisdiction, making it imperative to expedite the necessary legal proceedings, bring charges, and issue arrest warrants against those responsible.

The statement said the scale and persistence of the crimes committed by the RSF have been made possible through military, financial, logistical, political, and media support provided by the Abu Dhabi regime. It added that the demands of justice require investigations to extend to anyone found to have financed, supported, facilitated, or incited these crimes, including Emirati leaders, entities, and parties, as well as those in neighboring countries involved in the UAE's aggression against Sudan.

The statement noted that more than two years have passed since the El Geneina massacre and more than eight months since the large-scale crimes committed in El Fasher. Despite the availability of witness testimonies, evidence, and documented facts, the ICC has yet to issue arrest warrants for those suspected of responsibility for these crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It said the delay is a source of deep concern, sends a negative message to victims and their families, and reinforces perpetrators' belief that they can evade accountability, thereby encouraging further violations and atrocities.

Sudan also reaffirmed its full commitment to cooperating with the ICC under UN Security Council Resolution 1593 and the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding between Sudan and the Court. It expressed hope that the Office of the Prosecutor and the Court would respond with serious and effective action by translating years of investigations into concrete legal measures against those responsible for crimes committed in Darfur.