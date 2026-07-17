Sudan: Three Years of War in Sudan - a Crisis the World Can't Ignore

Geneva — Three years into the war in Sudan, survivors and human rights defenders are struggling to respond to overwhelming needs amid widespread violence, displacement, and limited global attention. As horrific violations and abuses intensify and those documenting them become targets, calls for accountability and sustained international engagement grow more urgent.

"The violations are severe: torture, rape, and other forms of sexual violence affecting women, men, and children," said Dr. Nahid Jibrallah, founder and director of the SEEMA Centre for the Protection of Women and Children, a Sudanese civil society organization that has spent years supporting those affected by violence.

SEEMA Centre, now based in Kampala, Uganda, due to the war, provides medical, psychosocial, and legal and social assistance to Sudanese victims of torture in Uganda, as well as to their family members, with the support of the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture. Through the project supported by the Fund, it expands its services to Sudan to provide critical services and support to victims of torture, leveraging its experience and expertise to document and report on violations, advocate for accountability, and provide targeted services to those affected.

The Fund is issuing a special call for emergency applications for Sudan in response to the surge in needs of survivors.

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While Sudan has endured periods of conflict over decades, the current war which began in April 2023, has reshaped the country in devastating ways.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, recalled in a statement during his recent visit to Sudan, that he was shocked by accounts of extreme brutality, including atrocity crimes.

"I heard harrowing stories from survivors who witnessed the killing of their loved ones, and from women who had been subjected to gang rape and other forms of torture," he said.

The conflict has also driven Jibrallah and her team to flee the country, so they are now working from Uganda.

"Torture is used as a weapon to control communities, including sexual abuse and also trafficking," she said.

She said her colleagues at SEEMA Centre and other frontline groups, haven't been spared the brunt of war. The war has created not only a humanitarian emergency, but a protection crisis for those trying to respond. She said that doctors, lawyers, health personnel, and human rights activists have been threatened, detained, tortured, and even killed for carrying out their work. The very people documenting violations and supporting survivors have become targets themselves.

The scale of suffering is unlike anything they have faced.

"Unfortunately, we cannot respond to this high level of need," Jibrallah said. "The need is overwhelming, complicated, and spread across areas where even access is a challenge."

"What we need is not to compromise human rights for any political agenda," Jibrallah said. "We do not want resources to go to fuel the war or to mask human rights violations."

UN Human Rights in Sudan

Sudan is now facing the world's largest displacement crisis. Since the conflict began in April 2023, an estimated 14 million people have been forced from their homes, both within Sudan and across its borders.

"What makes Sudan's crisis even more alarming is its invisibility. The world is not watching closely enough, but we are here, despite insecurity and access restrictions," said Li Fung, UN Human Rights' Representative in Sudan, on the staggering human cost of the Sudan conflict.

UN Human Rights has continued to monitor, document and analyze serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, despite access and security constraints. This work not only informs protection, humanitarian, and political responses today, but preserves vital evidence for future accountability and access to justice for victims and their families.

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Civilians continue to endure the most horrific violations and abuses, forced displacement, trauma, and a dire humanitarian situation. Through its engagement on the ground, the Office is documenting violations, listening to survivors and communities, working with civil society and community networks, and bringing their voices to the attention of the world to press for action to end the war.

To this end, Jibrallah emphasised that documenting violations is essential and stressed the need for accountability: "It is very important to ensure accountability and to study this data, and to ensure that this will not happen again. It should be used for sustainable peace."

IPS UN Bureau

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