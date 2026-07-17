Africa: UK to Cut Aid to Some African Countries by 90%

Martim Gray Pereira/Bhekisisa
The remains of a cholera treatment centre near Quelimane, Mozambique, after Cyclone Freddy struck in March 2023.
17 July 2026
allAfrica.com

The UK government has confirmed sweeping reductions to its bilateral aid programme. Nine African countries are set to lose more than 80% of direct British assistance by 2029 as overseas development spending is cut from 0.5% to 0.3% of Gross National Income.

Bilateral aid to Africa is expected to fall from £1.6 billion to less than £700 million. Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia are among the countries facing the steepest cuts. Kenya will see a 93% reduction in funding, and Malawi and Mozambique 90% of bilateral support.

The cuts also hit countries with humanitarian crises.

UK aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is battling one of its largest Ebola outbreaks on record, will fall by 29%. Overall, UK aid to Africa is projected to decline by 56%, with funding for the world's least-developed countries nearly halved over the next four years.

Development organisations have strongly criticised the decision, warning that the reductions could reverse years of progress in health, education and humanitarian assistance. They argued that the cuts will leave vulnerable communities more exposed to conflict, hunger and climate-related disasters.

Researchers have said that several of the countries facing the deepest reductions are home to millions of people living in extreme poverty. But the UK government said the changes are needed to help pay for increased defence spending and says future development assistance will be delivered through more targeted partnerships and multilateral institutions.

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