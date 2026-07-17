Liberia Courts Nigerian Investors With Agro-Industrial Zone Pitch At Trade Forum

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has stepped up efforts to attract foreign investment by promoting Liberia's Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) Project at the 2026 Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum in Lagos, positioning the initiative as a key driver of agricultural transformation, industrialization, and job creation.

Held July 16 under the theme, "Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity through Trade, Investment and Regional Integration," the forum brought together senior government officials, investors, development partners, financial institutions and private sector leaders from Liberia and Nigeria to explore opportunities for trade, investment and regional economic cooperation.

Representing LSEZA were the Project Manager of the Project Implementation Unit, William K.C. Kawalawu, and the Director of Regulations and Legal Affairs, Atty. Ebenezer M. Wilson, who presented Liberia's investment opportunities to prospective investors and development partners.

The delegation highlighted the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Project as a cornerstone of Liberia's economic transformation strategy, emphasizing its potential to modernize agriculture, attract agro-processing industries, expand exports and generate employment.

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Officials said the project is designed to move Liberia beyond exporting raw agricultural commodities by promoting local processing and value addition.

According to the delegation, the initiative will strengthen agricultural value chains, reduce post-harvest losses, increase farmers' incomes, create sustainable jobs and improve Liberia's competitiveness in regional and international markets.

LSEZA also highlighted the role of Agriculture Transformation Centers (ATCs), describing them as the operational backbone of the SAPZ initiative.

The centers will serve as collection and aggregation hubs, providing farmers with improved storage facilities, extension services, modern farming technologies and reliable market access while ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for agro-processing industries.

Officials said integrating farmers with agro-processing industries through the centers will boost productivity and strengthen the connection between rural producers and commercial markets.

Beyond promoting the SAPZ Project, LSEZA engaged investors, business leaders and technical partners on opportunities to collaborate in developing Liberia's Special Economic Zones program.

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The discussions focused on attracting long-term investments capable of supporting industrialization, technology transfer, infrastructure development and job creation while advancing regional economic integration.

The Authority said partnerships with investors from Nigeria and across West Africa will help accelerate Liberia's industrial development agenda and unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

LSEZA reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Liberia as a preferred investment destination by promoting policies that encourage private sector participation, agricultural transformation and the development of modern industrial ecosystems capable of driving inclusive and sustainable economic development.