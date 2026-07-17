Uganda: From Marketing to Ministry - the Journey Behind Evelyn Mwasa's Wakisa Devotions

In an era where attention is increasingly shaped by social media trends, entertainment and popular culture, Evelyn B. W. Mwasa believes there is a growing need for deeper reflection, spiritual grounding and renewed engagement with Scripture.

The marketing and leadership professional has turned her personal journey of Bible study, reflection and prayer into Wakisa Devotions - Part 1, a devotional book she says is aimed at helping readers draw practical lessons from Scripture and apply them to everyday life.

Below are the excerpts of the interview;

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1.What inspired you to write Wakisa Devotions - Part 1, and why did you feel this was the right time to share these reflections?

I have always been reflective and enjoy sharing knowledge, while also finding fulfilment in spreading positive energy.

Although I naturally loved Bible study, it never occurred to me that I could reflect on Scripture deeply enough to journal lessons and eventually transform them into a book.

I gained the courage to do this after journeying through the Bible in 2025, a call to obedience that I responded to from my church pastors. During that period, I also discovered purpose through the wisdom I gained from books that inspired me in 2025, whose titles I mention in the introductory section of Wakisa Devotions.

I felt there was no better time to package and release Wakisa Devotions than during the complex geopolitical and social season we are currently navigating, when many people are searching for hope, direction and spiritual clarity.

2. You have built a distinguished career in marketing and leadership. How has your professional journey shaped your understanding of faith and influenced this book?

Marketing is about identifying societal needs and finding ways to satisfy them.

Through my professional journey, I have realised that when I align what I do with God's ways, I become more productive and purposeful. My perspective has shifted beyond simply promoting products, services or institutional causes to seeing myself as someone who can positively impact the world physically, emotionally and spiritually.

This perspective drives me to seek opportunities and pursue actions that lift burdens from people, whether physical, emotional or mental. That is the spirit behind Wakisa Devotions.

3. Many people today are facing uncertainty, anxiety and difficult life decisions. What central message do you hope readers will take away from Wakisa Devotions?

The times we are navigating are not very different from what people experienced in the Old Testament, yet some people thrived while others did not make it.

The central message of Wakisa Devotions - Part 1 is that the Old Testament is not merely history; it is guidance for today. We need to draw lessons from it, understand God's heart, recognise what He requires of us, and surrender our challenges to Him through prayer.

The beauty of the first five books of the Bible and the book of Job, which this series reflects on, is that many of the events and lessons in these passages are widely embraced across different Christian denominations.

This makes the reflections relevant to anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of God and apply His Word to everyday life.

4. One of the recurring themes in Scripture is perseverance through trials. Which biblical character or devotion in the book resonates most with your own life journey, and why?

Many of the characters I reflect on in Wakisa Devotions resonate with my own journey, and that is why I selected them. However, Joseph's story speaks the loudest to me.

I recently shared Joseph's story with a workplace audience of more than 300 people, and the message continues to speak to me.

Joseph reminds us that each person was created to live a life of distinct purpose and leave a meaningful imprint on the world, a message also emphasised by Joyce Meyer in Finding God's Will for Your Life.

Like Joseph, our purpose will be tested, but the trials we encounter do not have the power to stop God's plan for our lives. His story reminds us that purpose is greater than the disruptions we face.

Through Joseph, we also see the character traits that sustain purpose: humility, patience and unwavering trust in God. His journey encourages us to remain faithful through seasons of testing, knowing that God can use every experience to fulfil His purpose.

5. Where can readers purchase Wakisa Devotions - Part 1?

Wakisa Devotions - Part 1 is available at Aristoc Booklex, on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions, and at selected outlets including Lacedri Forex Bureau (Grand Imperial Hotel) and Ndiko Advocates at BMK House, Suite 307.

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It will soon also be available at Uganda Bookshop.

Readers in Uganda can also visit the National Library on Buganda Road to access and read Wakisa Devotions on site at no cost.

6. Should readers expect more editions, and what legacy do you hope Part 1 will leave for future generations?

Yes. Wakisa Devotions - Part 2 is already in the publishing phase and is expected to be released by early 2027.

There are more series in development as we journey from the Old Testament, which remains unfamiliar territory for many people, towards the New Testament.

I packaged Part 1 with the aim of reviving deeper Bible study and prayer among readers, and that is the legacy I hope to create.

I pray that as people respond to this call, more of us will become better equipped with the knowledge of God's Word, align our actions and decisions with His will, and surrender our lives to Him through prayer and discernment.