South Africa: Media Statement - Speaker Calls On Institutions Supporting Democracy to Continue Deliberations On Shifting Budgets From Executive to Parliament and Other Reforms

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, has called on the heads of Institutions Supporting Democracy (ISDs) to deliberate further work on key reforms aimed at strengthening their independence, governance and accountability.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Pretoria today, the Speaker urged the heads of the institutions, Cabinet ministers and chairpersons of parliamentary committees to continue deliberations on one of the most significant outstanding recommendations of the Kader Asmal Report, of shifting the management of the budgets of ISDs from the executive to Parliament.

The meeting forms part of an ongoing process launched by Speaker in 2024 to conclude the implementation of the Kader Asmal Report, which was commissioned to strengthen Parliament's oversight of Chapter 9 and associated constitutional institutions.

During the meeting, the Speaker emphasised that important progress had already been made over the past two years through consultations with the institutions and technical engagements involving Parliament's Office for Institutions Supporting Democracy (OISD). Today's meeting was intended to move beyond discussion and agree on practical steps to implement the remaining recommendations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Speaker welcomed the establishment of Parliament's Office for Institutions Supporting Democracy and ongoing work to formalise the Forum of Institutions Supporting Democracy, describing both as important milestones in improving coordination between Parliament and the institutions.

Beyond the budget question, participants identified several governance reforms that require further work. These include harmonising the statutory procedures for appointing and removing commissioners across the institutions and developing a Commissioners Handbook to promote consistent governance standards.

The meeting also recognised that some recommendations contained in the Kader Asmal Report have since been overtaken by legislative and institutional developments. One example discussed was the replacement of the former National Youth Commission with the National Youth Development Agency.

Participants further acknowledged the significant progress made by ISDs in improving access to their services, particularly for people living in rural and historically underserved communities.

The meeting brought together representatives of the South African Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Gender Equality, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Pan South African Language Board, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, the Public Service Commission, the Electoral Commission, the Auditor-General of South Africa and the Public Protector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting resolved to continue its engagements, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for September to consider the outstanding proposals and advance the implementation of the remaining recommendations of the Kader Asmal Report.