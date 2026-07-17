Rwanda: What Rwandans Say About Landmark Partnership With Aston Villa

Rwandan football enthusiasts have welcomed the new partnership with English Premier League club Aston Villa, under which the club becomes Visit Rwanda's Principal Partner, official tourism partner, and official coffee partner.

The agreement comes just weeks after Rwanda concluded its sponsorship deal with Arsenal in June, bringing to an end a partnership that had lasted since 2018.

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As part of the new collaboration, Aston Villa will display the Visit Rwanda logo on the front of the men's, women's, and academy team jerseys. The club, popularly known as The Villans, finished fourth in the 2025/26 Premier League season behind Manchester United, securing qualification for European Champions League.

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa are among England's oldest and most successful football clubs, with a global fan base that includes British royalty, Hollywood actors, renowned musicians, and international sporting figures.

For many Rwandans, the partnership represents more than just a branding opportunity.

"For me, it's not just about putting 'Visit Rwanda' on a football shirt. It's about associating our country with a historic club that is ambitious, respected, and competing at the highest level of English football," said Stanley Mbarushimana, a football fan who spoke with Times Sport.

"Having our name on the front of the jersey gives Rwanda visibility every time Aston Villa plays in the Premier League or in European competitions."

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Josiane Uwase, a business vendor at Zaria Court, described the agreement as a major opportunity to attract high-value tourists and investors to Rwanda.

She said the partnership reinforces the country's efforts to strengthen its international image and economic growth.

"I congratulate our country for taking this direction. We are seeking opportunities to attract capable investors while also promoting Rwanda as a world-class tourism destination," she said.

Another fan, Benjamin Mugisha also praised the agreement but suggested Rwanda should further expand its sports marketing strategy into North America.

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"I can't wait to buy an Aston Villa jersey with the Visit Rwanda logo," he said.

"At the same time, I think our partnership strategy should also focus more on the North American market because I believe it offers many opportunities for Rwanda."

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Albert Gasore, an NBA fan who follows the LA Clippers -- another partner under the Visit Rwanda campaign -- said the Aston Villa deal demonstrates Rwanda's growing global marketing ambitions.

"After establishing ourselves in the American sports market, returning to the English Premier League is another big achievement," he said.

"Whenever our country succeeds, we all celebrate because these partnerships eventually benefit Rwanda. I'm proud to be Rwandan because of the ambitious leadership driving these initiatives."