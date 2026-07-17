Uganda - 20 Schoolchildren Killed in Bus Crash

At least 21 people, including 20 school children, were killed in a school bus accident in Kapchorwa District in eastern Uganda on Thursday, July 16, according to Uganda Police Force.

The accident involved an Isuzu bus belonging to King David Junior School in Ndejje, Makindye Division, Kampala.

"We wish to confirm that, following the fatal road traffic crash that occurred yesterday evening at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District, a total of 21 people, comprising 20 pupils and one adult, have so far been confirmed dead," Uganda traffic police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura in a statement on Friday morning.

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The pupils were returning from an educational tour to Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa District. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large roadside rock and overturned, the police said.

Several survivors, whose exact number was not provided, were taken to Kaserem Health Centre IV, Kapchorwa General Hospital and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Kapchorwa Mortuary pending identification and postmortem examinations, while investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.

"The Uganda Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the management of King David Junior School, and all those affected by this tragic incident. We also wish the injured a quick and full recovery," Kananura said.