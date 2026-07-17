Nigeria: FG Renames Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway After Tinubu

The Federal Government has renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in honour of President Bola Tinubu, saying the landmark infrastructure project was inspired by a vision he conceived while serving as governor of Lagos State nearly three decades ago.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi announced the decision on Thursday during a media briefing in Abuja, describing the renaming as recognition of Tinubu's role in initiating the idea behind the 750-kilometre highway.

"That highway is named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway," Umahi said.

"By the powers conferred on me as Minister of Works, in consultation with my Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State, directors and staff of the ministry, we decided to name it after him because of his dream for it."

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According to the minister, Tinubu first conceived the coastal highway project about 27 years ago during his tenure as Lagos governor.

"He had that dream about 27 years back as governor of Lagos State. It is one thing to dream and another thing to have the grace of God to actualise that dream. This is one man who dreams and has the grace and divine mandate to actualise that dream," Umahi said.

The minister also announced that President Tinubu had approved the extension of the Fourth Legacy Highway by an additional 400 kilometres, increasing the planned corridor to about 1,100 kilometres.

He said the President also approved the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement, the completion of the long-abandoned Ibi Bridge in Taraba State, the construction of the 5.76-kilometre Lau Bridge, and the dualisation of another 400 kilometres of the East-West Road.

Providing an update on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Umahi said construction was progressing across several sections of the project.

He said the first phase, stretching from Victoria Island to Eleko Village in Lagos, is serving as a benchmark for modern highway construction, while the second section, from Eleko to the Lagos-Ogun boundary, is about 60 per cent complete and expected to be substantially delivered by November.

According to him, construction is also ongoing in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Ondo states.