Africa: Messi Inspires Argentina to Set Up Final Clash Against Spain

*England's Three Lions fail to hold on to lead as Albiceleste fight back to win

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to fight back from a goal down to beat England 2-1 last night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to set up 2026 World Cup final against Spain on Sunday.

Like the South Americans did against Egypt in the Last 16 when they were two goals down with barely 10 minutes to end of the game but went on to score three goals in 11 minutes to progress, the Albiceleste conjured two goals in five minutes to end England's dream of the cup coming back home after 60 years.

The cup holders who won their third title in Qatar four years ago, were almost on their way home, eliminated by England when they launched a late rally in the

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dying stages to cancel out Anthony Gordon's lead for the Three Lions.

But as so often in this tournament, it was England-based Chelsea player, Enzo Fernandez, that levelled the scores with a stunning shot from 20 yards in the 85th minute.

Fernandez latched on Messi's cross from deep inside England's left back to rifle home the leveler. Few minutes later, substitute Manchester United's Lautaro Martinez sealed off the win for Coach Lionel Scaloni's side with his powerful header that flew beyond the reach of Jordan Pickford in goal for England in the second minute of the seven minutes stoppage time.

Despite Messi not scoring more than a goal or assist in 11 straight World Cup games dating back to 2022, his influence largely contributed to Argentina reaching the final to defend their title.

England's failure to hold onto to their lead means the 1966 world champions' wait for a second World Cup final appearance goes on.

In 2018 in Russia, England similarly lost 1-2 to Croatia in the semifinal stage.

Even as the Three Lions missed qualifying for the final, Pickford's heroics in the early part of the game must be commended.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's wrong substitutions and his not plugging England's leaking left back, contributed to the fall of the Three Lions. Tuchel has himself to blame for resorting to defending their one goal lead instead of throwing more men into his attack that would have slowed down the rage of the South Americans upfront.

Argentina's clash with Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be the first World Cup final between the reigning champions of Europe and South America and the first time the two top teams in the FIFA rankings have contested the final since rankings were introduced in 1992.