Zimbabwe: Isheanesu Mauchi Leaves Chippa United After Six Months

Zimbabwean defender Isheanesu Mauchi has parted ways with South African Betway Premiership side Chippa United, bringing an end to his six-month stay at the club.

Healthcommunity informationThe 23-year-old joined the Chilli Boys at the start of the 2026 season but has now mutually agreed to terminate his contract after struggling for regular game time.

Mauchi found opportunities hard to come by during his brief spell at Chippa United, making only limited appearances in the Betway Premiership.

His departure now paves the way for a fresh challenge, with the highly rated defender already attracting interest from clubs in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Mauchi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Simba Bhora last season, earning a place in the league's Best XI following a string of impressive performances for the Shamva-based club.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that, despite receiving lucrative offers from local Premier Soccer League clubs, Mauchi's representatives are prioritising a move that will keep the defender in South Africa.