Zimbabwe: Six Die in Head-On Collision Along Harare-Chirundu Highway

17 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

SIX people died in an accident along the Harare-Chirundu road on Thursday afternoon after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision just outside Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragedy, which occurred at the 110-kilometre peg near the Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes Acre, a few kilometres from Chinhoyi central business district.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon on July 16, 2026, at the 110 kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road near Heroes Acre, in which six people were killed," Nyathi said.

The number of victims injured in the crash was yet to be ascertained.

Police said more details will be released in due course as investigations continue.

ZRP urged motorists to exercise caution and observe road rules to prevent further loss of life on the country's roads.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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