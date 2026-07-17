Liberia: Ahead of Today's Protest, Wongosol Urges Calm, Rejects Public Nudity, Calls for Respectful Dialogue

Monrovia — The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has called on the Government of Liberia, protesters, and security forces to uphold peace, respect human rights, and engage in constructive dialogue ahead of the planned July 17 peaceful protest.

In a statement released Thursday, WONGOSOL reaffirmed that the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and petitioning the government are fundamental democratic freedoms guaranteed under

the Liberian Constitution. The organization emphasized that these rights provide lawful avenues for citizens to express grievances and contribute meaningfully to national development.

WONGOSOL urged the Government of Liberia to receive the petition from protesters with openness and respect, stressing that listening to citizens and responding through dialogue strengthens democracy, promotes accountability, and reinforces public trust in state institutions.

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"The Government should receive the petition of the protesters with openness, respect, and a commitment to constructive engagement. Listening to citizens and responding to their concerns through dialogue strengthens democracy, promotes accountability, and builds public confidence in state institutions," the statement said.

The organization also appealed to all participants in the demonstration to conduct themselves peacefully, respect both public and private property, and cooperate with law enforcement officers to ensure that the protest remains orderly and free from violence or provocation.

WONGOSOL expressed concern over reports circulating on social media suggesting that some women may resort to public nudity as a form of protest. While acknowledging the frustrations that often drive citizens to demand change, the organization strongly appealed to women to refrain from actions that could undermine their dignity and distract from the legitimate concerns they seek to raise.

According to the organization, Liberian women have earned international recognition for leading peaceful movements through courage, unity, and nonviolent action. WONGOSOL encouraged women participating in the protest to uphold that legacy by expressing their voices in ways that preserve their dignity while strengthening the moral force of their advocacy.

The organization further called on the Liberia National Police to continue providing professional, impartial, and rights-based security throughout the demonstration, ensuring the safety of protesters, journalists, bystanders, and the general public.

WONGOSOL expressed hope that the planned protest would become an opportunity for meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and a renewed national commitment to building a peaceful, just, and prosperous Liberia.

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The statement was signed by the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL).