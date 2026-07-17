Nigeria: Presidency Commends Uzodimma Over Infrastructure Projects in Imo

OWERRI — The Presidency has commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for what it described as the scale and quality of infrastructure development across the state, saying the projects reflect purposeful leadership and effective collaboration between the Federal and Imo State governments.

The commendation came during the Renewed Hope Ambassadors National Media Tour, an initiative of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Presidential Communications Team.

The delegation, comprising members of the Presidential Communications Team and more than 40 senior journalists, inspected several completed and ongoing projects across Imo State.

Among the projects visited was the Imo Digital City, where smartphones and laptops are assembled. Officials said the facility is creating employment opportunities for young people while positioning the state as an emerging hub for digital technology and innovation.

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The team also inspected the ongoing construction of a 2,000-bed infectious disease centre being developed in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The facility is expected to strengthen the country's capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

Other projects toured included the ongoing Heart Transplant Centre at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital in Orlu, the expansion of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre in Owerri into a facility with more than 2,000 seats, and a state government-backed five-star hotel project with over 110 rooms.

Speaking during the tour, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, said the projects align with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He described the healthcare projects, particularly the infectious disease centre and oxygen plant, as impactful investments that would improve healthcare delivery.

The delegation also visited the ongoing 19-kilometre Orlu-Akokwa-Uga Border Road linking Imo and Anambra states. Dare said the project is expected to address gully erosion while improving interstate connectivity, trade and regional integration.

He further commended the state government's efforts to resolve accreditation and certification challenges affecting graduates of Imo State medical schools, describing the development as a boost for medical education and healthcare delivery.

Dare also praised the establishment of the Imo State University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Imuma, noting that its focus on science, technology, engineering and innovation aligns with the Federal Government's drive to build a knowledge-based economy.

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According to him, the projects demonstrate the benefits of collaboration between the Federal Government and the Imo State Government.

He added that increased monthly allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have provided states with additional resources for infrastructure development.

Earlier, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, commended the fact-finding mission of the Presidential Communications Team.

He said the Uzodimma administration would continue to prioritise people-oriented projects in line with the objectives of the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda.