Botswana: Listen! Gaborone United Ladies Target Regional Title Defence

In the latest episode of The COSAFA Show, Gaborone United Ladies coach Khalid Niyonzima looks ahead to his side's defence of the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier title.

The 2026 tournament will be staged in Botswana from August 20-29, handing the defending champions home advantage as they seek to return to the continental finals for a second successive year.

With the draw set to take place in Gaborone on Wednesday, July 22, Niyonzima discusses his team's preparations, the lessons learned from last year's successful campaign and the challenge of retaining the regional crown.

He also reflects on the continued growth of women's football in Botswana and what another strong showing on home soil could mean for the game in the country.