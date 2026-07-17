Algeria: President Tebboune Continues Official Visit to Germany

Berlin — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune continues his official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on Friday, at the invitation of his friend, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

As part of the visit, the Algerian-German Economic Forum will be held later on Friday in Berlin, bringing together senior officials, business leaders and investors from both countries.

The forum is expected to conclude with the signing of several agreements covering promising strategic sectors, including hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy transition, the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing, and advanced technology.

This initiative reflects the shared determination of the two countries' leaders to inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation and expand it to broader horizons, serving the mutual interests of the two friendly peoples.

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The President of the Republic began his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany last Wednesday by meeting with members of the Algerian community residing in Germany.

During the meeting, he instructed the government to address the concerns of the Algerian diaspora and support them in their projects.

The President of the Republic also announced that a new direct air route between Algeria and Berlin will be launched soon, noting that several new aircraft have been acquired to strengthen the national air transport fleet and keep pace with the expansion of the international flight network.

As part of the official visit, the President of the Republic was formally welcomed on Thursday by his German counterpart at the Borsig Palace, where they held private talks, which were later expanded to include delegations from both countries.

The President of the Republic also held extensive discussions with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, attended by delegations from both countries.

During a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, the President of the Republic stated that Algerian-German relations, established shortly after Algeria's independence in 1962, are "strong and positive, have never been marked by any disputes, and continue to improve," emphasizing that Algeria's relations with Germany "are among the strongest cooperative relations Algeria currently maintains."

The two sides also issued a Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between Algeria and Germany.

The declaration reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation in addressing global challenges, while emphasizing continued efforts to deepen political, diplomatic, economic, commercial, and energy cooperation between the two countries. It also highlighted their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations for the benefit of their respective economies.

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In addition, both sides agreed to explore opportunities for joint research projects and cooperation in emerging technologies and innovation ecosystems. They welcomed the ongoing dialogue on regional and global security issues, including defense cooperation, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and combating disinformation. They also commended the quality of cooperation on migration, deportation, readmission, and reintegration.

The two countries signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, as well as a new contract between the Sonatrach group and the German company "VNG" for the supply of natural gas, a step expected to open new prospects for cooperation between the two countries.