Algeria-Germany - Joint Declaration On Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership

Algiers — On the occasion of the official visit paid by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Germany, a joint declaration on a strategic agenda for bilateral partnership between the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Federal Republic of Germany was issued.

The text reads as follows:

"The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Federal Republic of Germany affirm their long-standing and distinguished relations and reaffirm their mutual desire to strengthen partnership and bilateral cooperation across various fields.

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The two parties stress the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation in confronting global challenges.

In this regard, they reaffirm their commitment to multilateral cooperation, in which the United Nations plays a key role, and to a global order grounded in international law, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of every State, and the protection of human rights and humanitarian principles.

The two parties recall the framework set out by the EU-Algeria Association Agreement and the EU's Pact for the Mediterranean, which constitutes the foundation of their bilateral relations.

The two parties welcome the adoption of this joint declaration on a strategic agenda for their bilateral partnership as a landmark reflecting the depth of their relations and their shared ambition for the future. They also welcome the agreements signed between German and Algerian companies during the visit.

The two parties wish to continue expanding their areas of cooperation, which include, but are not limited to, the following:

1. Political and Diplomatic Cooperation

The two parties agree to establish:

- Regular political dialogue and comprehensive consultations addressing bilateral relations, regional and international issues, migration and security.

- Regular high-level political consultations between the two countries' Foreign ministries and between the relevant contact points in government ministries and agencies, as well as between the two countries' diplomatic institutes and embassies.

- Dialogues on specific topics.

The two parties express their satisfaction with the outcomes of the talks between their leaders on 16 July 2026.

2. Economic, Trade and Energy Cooperation:

The two parties reviewed the state of bilateral trade relations and noted with satisfaction the overall upward trend in their bilateral trade.

Germany remains among Algeria's leading European partners and suppliers, particularly in industrial machinery, electrical equipment, vehicles and chemical and pharmaceutical products.

The two parties express their desire to bolster bilateral trade and investment relations for the benefit of their two economies, particularly by improving the business climate in both countries.

They also affirm their commitment to international standards of investment governance, notably transparency, non-discrimination and the rule of law.

The two parties highlight the strategic importance of their long-standing bilateral energy partnership, as well as their bilateral development cooperation in the energy sector, notably regarding Germany's diversification efforts and Algeria's role as a reliable supplier, and its strategy for developing the renewable energy sector.

Both parties affirm the strategic importance of the SoutH2 Corridor, designated as a "Global Gateway" and "European Energy Route" project, which establishes a sustainable and long-term connection between them.

Increasing gas supplies is in the interest of both parties as part of their efforts to diversify their energy partnerships.

They also look forward to the next ministerial meeting on the SoutH2 Corridor project.

Both parties reaffirm their willingness to discuss future cooperation in the fields of energy, energy transition, infrastructure, technology, transport, health, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, agriculture and industry.

Both parties look forward to the bilateral economic forum to be held on17 July 2026.

They agree to activate the Algerian-German Joint Economic Committee and establish a bilateral Business Council to serve as a platform for dialogue and networking between the business communities of Algeria and Germany, in parallel with the tasks and activities coordinated with the Algerian-German Chamber of Commerce in Algeria, the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

3. Sustainable Development and Capacity-Building:

Both parties welcome the projects currently underway in strategic sectors of mutual interest, as well as cooperation in Power-to-X technologies for converting electricity into green energy and industrial products.

With regard to future financial cooperation, both parties aim to intensify dialogue on the opportunities and mechanisms for continuing to support energy diversification.

They also agree to strengthen their cooperation to reduce methane emissions and further intensify collaboration in the areas of environmental and climate protection.

4. Culture, Education, Language and People-to-People Exchanges:

Both parties welcome academic partnerships, research cooperation, scholarship programmes, cultural exchange activities and ongoing programmes that contribute to strengthening mutual understanding.

In this regard, both parties commend the Algerian-German Agreement on Cultural and Scientific Cooperation.

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5. Science, Technology and Innovation:

Both parties agree to explore the possibility of undertaking joint research projects and enhancing cooperation in the fields of emerging technologies and innovation ecosystems.

They reaffirm their interest in promoting partnerships in industrial and technological sectors of mutual interest, including mechanical engineering, construction equipment, transport, petrochemicals, energy-related industries and pharmaceutical industry.

6. Regional Security, Migration and Defence Cooperation:

Both parties welcome the ongoing dialogue on regional and global security issues, including cooperation in the fields of defence, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and disinformation.

Both parties commend the quality of their cooperation on migration, deportation, readmission and reintegration, as well as the regular bilateral exchanges on these issues.

Both parties reaffirm their commitment to continuing their effective cooperation within the framework of the Algerian-German Protocol on Identification and Admission, signed on 14 February 1997, and to further developing this cooperation when appropriate.

This Joint Declaration was adopted on the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Berlin on 16 July 2026, and his meeting with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. It shall take effect from this date.