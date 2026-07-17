Kenya: Poll Puts Osotsi Ahead in Vihiga Governor Race With 40pc Support

Nairobi — Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi would win the county's gubernatorial race if elections were held today, according to a new Timely Kenya opinion poll that places him well ahead of his closest challenger, Kahi Indimuli.

The survey gives Osotsi 40 percent support against Indimuli's 26.5 percent, giving the senator a 13.5 percentage-point lead.

Omboko Milemba ranks third with 15 percent, while Beatrice Adagala trails at 6 percent. A further 12.5 percent of respondents were either undecided or preferred other candidates.

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The poll published on Friday indicates that Osotsi's advantage is anchored in three of Vihiga County's five constituencies.

According to the constituency breakdown, he leads in Sabatia, Luanda and Emuhaya, while Indimuli enjoys stronger support in Hamisi and Vihiga constituencies.

"While Osotsi maintains a comfortable countywide lead, support varies across constituencies, highlighting the importance of regional voting patterns ahead of the 2027 election," the report notes.

Timely Kenya said the survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 registered voters across all five constituencies between July 2 and July 12.

"The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews among 1,200 registered voters across the five constituencies of Vihiga County, with a margin of error of ±0.98%," the report states.

Respondents were selected using quota sampling based on Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) population estimates, with trained enumerators conducting in-person interviews across the county.

The findings suggest that while Osotsi has established an early lead, the race remains fluid, with more than one in every eight voters yet to settle on a preferred candidate.

The survey forms part of Timely Kenya's broader assessment of the 2027 political landscape in Vihiga County, covering the gubernatorial, senatorial, woman representative and National Assembly contests.