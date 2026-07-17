South Africa: Operation Prosper Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Mining, Organised Crime

A nationwide crackdown on illegal mining, organised crime and gang-related violence has resulted in the arrest of 1 149 suspects during June, as law enforcement agencies intensified intelligence-driven operations across South Africa.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said Operation Prosper continued to target illegal mining syndicates, organised criminal networks and gang activity through coordinated, multi-disciplinary operations across several provinces.

Authorities said the suspects were arrested for a range of serious offences, including illegal mining, murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of gold-bearing material, immigration-related offences, possession of suspected stolen property and illegal liquor trading.

Among those arrested were 212 suspects for drug-related crimes, 269 for contravening the Immigration Act, 183 for illegal liquor dealing, 12 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, 10 for unlawful possession of ammunition, 13 for possession of suspected stolen property, five for murder and five for attempted murder.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The joint operations also led to the seizure of 25 illegal and unlicensed firearms, including handguns, a shotgun, homemade and replica firearms, as well as 238 rounds of ammunition, 11 magazines and 95 dangerous weapons.

Officers also recovered a truck, gold-bearing material and quantities of drugs, including dagga, mandrax, heroin and CAT.

Mining equipment confiscated during the operations included 46 generators, 10 pieces of heavy-duty machinery, 324 phendukas, 51 gas bottles and seven cutting torches.

Gauteng recorded some of the largest illegal mining arrests. At the Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria, multidisciplinary teams arrested 217 suspects before a separate intelligence-led operation in Randfontein resulted in a further 121 arrests.

On 10 July, another 70 suspects were arrested in Mohlakeng on the West Rand, where police also impounded two vehicles, seized more than 20 generators and confiscated over 100 bags of gold-bearing material.

In the Free State, disruptive operations in the Lejweleputswa District led to the demolition of makeshift processing sites in Thabong and the arrest of four foreign nationals. Three more foreign nationals were arrested at the St Helena 08 Old Shaft for illegal mining activities.

Police also confiscated 12.5kg of suspected gold-bearing material together with specialised mining equipment. At the Harmony Country Club, 27 suspects were arrested for trespassing and possession of housebreaking implements, while 17.1kg of stolen copper cable was recovered.

In the North West, joint teams comprising SAPS, SANDF and the Department of Home Affairs dismantled illegal processing sites in the Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts. The operation resulted in the seizure of 25 bags of gold-bearing material, mining equipment and illicit gambling machines, while 19 suspects were arrested for immigration-related offences.

Operation Prosper also maintained pressure on gang violence hotspots in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

In the Western Cape, law enforcement agencies arrested 1054 suspects during operations across 17 high-crime precincts. The suspects face charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to illegal firearm possession, drug offences, possession of dangerous weapons and illegal liquor trading.

In Gauteng, intelligence-driven operations in Westbury on 9 July led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 21 and 26, after officers recovered two unlicensed 9mm pistols, magazines and live ammunition in separate incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mineral Resources Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the Eastern Cape, coordinated operations in the Nelson Mandela Bay District resulted in five key arrests following the execution of 14 search warrants and vehicle stop-and-search operations. Police seized a Norinco pistol, a revolver with its serial number removed, two replica firearms, a blank gun and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities also confiscated cocaine, CAT, tik, mandrax and dagga during the operation. In a separate raid in Helenvale, officers recovered another Norinco pistol, ammunition and weighing scales. Although a hostile crowd forced a tactical withdrawal, police said they later recovered 5,725 abandoned Stilpane tablets and syrup bottles.

SAPS and SANDF said Operation Prosper remains intelligence-led and will continue targeting organised criminal networks, illegal mining operations and gang-related crime in identified hotspot areas across the country.