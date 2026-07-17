South Africa: Government Launches R24m 4IR Training Centre in Mossel Bay

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has described the opening of a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Centre of Excellence and three new Centres of Specialisation in Mossel Bay as a significant step towards equipping young South Africans with skills for the future economy.

Dube-Ncube officially launched the centres at South Cape TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) College's Mossel Bay Campus on Thursday.

The facilities, which include Centres of Specialisation in electrical, boilermaking and automotive motor mechanics, were established through a combined investment of more than R24 million from the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA), the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA (MerSETA), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), with additional support from Intel and HP.

Speaking at the launch, Dube-Ncube said the investment demonstrated government's commitment to expanding access to world-class technical and vocational education, while preparing students for the demands of rapidly evolving industries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is not just money spent on machines. It is a vote of confidence in you [college students] and in the young people of this region. It says: we believe in your future, and we are backing it," the Deputy Minister said.

The Deputy Minister noted that the South Cape TVET College facility is the latest in a growing network of 4IR Centres of Excellence established across the country, following similar launches at Eastcape Midlands TVET College, Flavius Mareka TVET College and Letaba TVET College.

She said the centres are intended to bring advanced technologies, including robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing, directly into TVET college classrooms.

Preparing students for future industries

Dube-Ncube said the new Centres of Specialisation will provide industry-relevant training aligned with South Africa's economic priorities.

Electrical students will receive training in modern electrical installations and renewable energy systems, while boilermaking students will develop skills in fabrication, welding and modern computer-aided design. Automotive Motor Mechanics students will be trained to service hybrid and electric vehicles.

"These skills are needed right now, and they will be needed even more tomorrow," she said.

She encouraged students to embrace digital technologies, describing coding, robotics and artificial intelligence as essential skills for the future.

"No young South African should be excluded from learning the language of the future."

Call for stronger industry partnerships

The Deputy Minister urged industry partners, funders and the Mossel Bay Municipality to continue supporting the college through workplace-based learning opportunities, mentorship programmes and graduate employment.

"A centre without a path to employment is just a building. A centre with that path is a bridge to a better life," Dube-Ncube said.

She added that strengthening partnerships between TVET colleges and Economic Development Zones will ensure training programmes remain aligned with regional economic opportunities, particularly in sectors such as maritime industries, energy and agriculture along the Garden Route.

Dube-Ncube cited the collaboration between TVET colleges and the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone as an example of how structured partnerships can improve graduate employment outcomes.

Expanding access to international opportunities

The Deputy-Minister also highlighted government-funded international scholarship programmes available to South African students, saying many young people remain unaware of opportunities to study abroad.

She said South African students are currently studying through scholarship programmes in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and China, while 196 students had been awarded or nominated for scholarships in eight countries this year from more than 5 600 applications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Applications for the Department's 2027 international scholarship programmes are expected to open between August and December this year.

Supporting skills agenda

Dube-Ncube said the investment in modern training infrastructure will also strengthen South Africa's competitiveness in international artisan competitions, such as the WorldSkills Championship.

She said access to globally competitive equipment will enable students to train to international standards in trades including electrical, welding and automotive technology.

"The world is changing fast. If we want our students to lead in that world, and not fall behind it, we must keep investing in the tools that make that possible."