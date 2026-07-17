South Africa/Morocco: Banyana Banyana Set for Morocco Departure Ahead of Wafcon 2026

17 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Banyana Banyana will depart for Morocco on Saturday as they step up preparations for the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026), where they will look to make their mark on the continental stage.

The South African senior women's national team has been drawn in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

According to the South African Football Association (SAFA), head coach, Dr Desiree Ellis, will name her final squad for the tournament on Friday.

"Sasol Banyana Banyana have moved up one place to 57th on the FIFA rankings, following their 1-0 win against Japan in an international friendly match played away from home in June 2026. Coach, Dr Desiree Ellis's charges are second on the CAF rankings behind leaders Nigeria," SAFA said.

The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 26 July to 16 August 2026.

The 2022 African champions went into camp on 12 July as they fine-tune their preparations for another tilt at continental glory.

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