South Africa: Gauteng Mourns Veteran Actor Seputla Sebogodi

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has paid tribute to legendary South African actor and musician Seputla Sebogodi, describing him as one of the country's most gifted and influential performers.

Sebogodi passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63.

In a statement issued following Sebogodi's passing, Maile said the province joined the rest of South Africa in mourning the loss of a celebrated actor, writer, producer and musician whose contribution to the creative arts would be remembered for generations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"He will forever be remembered for his contribution and influence in the creative sector."

Maile praised Sebogodi's versatility and enduring impact on South African television and theatre, saying audiences were captivated by the authenticity and depth he brought to every role.

"Many will remember him for his sterling craftsmanship in the various roles he played both on television and in theatre. His delivery has always enthralled audiences across platforms as he brought the characters he portrayed to life in a captivating manner," he said.

Sebogodi built a distinguished career spanning several decades, earning acclaim for his performances in popular television productions including Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, Generations, Suburban Bliss and Scandal.

He also appeared in acclaimed stage productions such as The Rivonia Trial, Big Dada and, most recently, Black Moon, which was staged at the 2026 National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Maile said Sebogodi's body of work had left an indelible mark on South Africa's creative landscape and would continue to inspire future generations of performers.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and the entire creative industry and all people he impacted through his work. His legacy and versatility will continue to inspire generations of South African performers and may his humble soul rest in peace," he said.

Sebogodi's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry, with many remembering him as a humble and accomplished artist whose work helped shape South African television and theatre.