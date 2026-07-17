South Africa: Mpumalanga Official Dismissed Over Covid-19 PPE Corruption

A former state accountant in the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport has been dismissed after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation uncovered corruption linked to the procurement of COVID-19 disinfection services during the pandemic.

The SIU on Thursday welcomed the dismissal of Jacob Bandile Ngcobo, who served as the department's State Accountant for Property and Facilities, saying the decision marked an important step in holding public officials accountable for corruption.

According to the SIU, its investigation found that Ngcobo had an improper and corrupt relationship with Superia Services Trading, a company that secured government contracts to provide pest control and later COVID-19 disinfection services.

Superia Services Trading, owned by Tshidi Suzan Sedibe, was initially appointed in February 2019 to provide pest control services at government buildings in the Gert Sibande District Municipality.

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During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was awarded contracts for disinfection services and received payments totalling more than R3.75 million from the department between July 2020 and September 2021.

The SIU's financial analysis found that shortly after the company received payments from the department, it transferred money to Ngcobo through cash-send transactions.

Between August 2020 and March 2021, Ngcobo allegedly received R28 000 from the company.

Investigators said Ngcobo played a central role in selecting and appointing service providers, including Superia Services Trading, but failed to declare the financial benefit he received, creating a conflict of interest.

The SIU referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in November 2021, recommending criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against Ngcobo and five other officials.

Ngcobo and Sedibe are currently facing corruption charges before the Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela.

In July 2024, the Mpumalanga High Court granted a preservation order freezing assets worth approximately R52.6 million linked to an alleged corruption network involving 22 officials, service providers and entities connected to the department.

The order includes Ngcobo's bank accounts, assets and bail money.

The investigation forms part of the SIU's broader probe into COVID-19 procurement under Proclamation R23 of 2020, which authorised the unit to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration and irregular expenditure arising from government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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SIU Acting Head Leonard Lekgetho said the dismissal demonstrated the importance of enforcing accountability against officials who abuse public office.

"The SIU welcomes the department's decisive action to dismiss Ngcobo for abusing his position and unlawfully benefiting from funds intended to protect South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic," Lekgetho said.

He added that the outcome highlighted the value of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and government departments in ensuring officials implicated in corruption face consequences.

The SIU has urged all government departments and public institutions to implement its recommendations to strengthen governance and safeguard public resources.

The SIU is mandated under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act to investigate corruption, fraud and maladministration, recover state losses through civil litigation and refer evidence of criminal conduct for prosecution.