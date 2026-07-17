South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Participate in Mandela Day Walk and Run 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday participate in the Mandela Day Walk and Run 2026 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In a statement on Thursday, The Presidency said the President, who is an avid walker in his free time, will join thousands of South Africans in the annual event and participate in the 5-kilometre walk in support of Nelson Mandela International Day, which is commemorated annually on 18 July.

Nelson Mandela International Day, officially recognised by the United Nations in 2009, honours the life and legacy of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and serves as a global call to action for individuals, communities, governments, civil society and the private sector to take responsibility for building more just, inclusive and equitable societies.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day will be commemorated under the theme: "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity," with the call to action: "It is in your hands now."

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The theme reflects Madiba's enduring belief that each person has the power to make a meaningful contribution towards addressing poverty, inequality and social injustice through acts of service, solidarity and compassion.

Mandela Day encourages people across the world to dedicate 67 minutes of their time in service to others, symbolising the 67 years Nelson Mandela devoted to the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and human dignity. While 18 July remains the focal point of the global campaign, Mandela Day also encourages sustained acts of community service that create lasting and meaningful social impact.

The Mandela Day Walk and Run has become one of South Africa's flagship commemorative events, bringing together people from all walks of life in celebration of Madiba's values of active citizenship, unity, healthy living and service to others.

The event provides an opportunity for South Africans to honour Madiba's legacy not only through participation, but by recommitting themselves to building stronger, more caring and more resilient communities.

"President Ramaphosa's participation reaffirms Government's commitment to preserving and advancing Nelson Mandela's legacy, while encouraging all South Africans to embrace the values of compassion, service and active citizenship in helping to combat poverty and inequity," the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za