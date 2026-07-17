South Africa: DPWI Deputy Minister to Hand Over Welisizwe Bridges in Ulundi

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will next Monday hand over two Welisizwe bridges in the Ulundi local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Welisizwe bridges are part of rural infrastructure investment by government.

During the 2023 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the construction of Welisizwe bridges in six provinces, setting aside R3.3 billion for the programme.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a target of 51 bridges was set and to date, 41 bridges have been constructed, while 14 bridges are currently under construction.

The two Welisizwe bridges that are to be handed over are at Mbimbini, a rural settlement and traditional authority area located within the Ulundi Local Municipality.

Joining Deputy Minister Zikalala at the handover ceremony will be the Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister, Richard Mkhungo, Ulundi Local Municipality Speaker, Senzosenkosi Buthelezi, and other dignitaries.