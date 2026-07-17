Kenya: IEBC Launches Post-Election Assessment of Ol Kalou By-Election

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a post-election assessment of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying the review will help strengthen future electoral processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission thanked voters, election officials, security agencies, political parties, observers, development partners and the media for their role in delivering what it described as a credible electoral process.

The electoral agency said the review would evaluate every stage of the by-election to identify successes, challenges and areas requiring improvement.

"In line with international best practice, the Commission will undertake a comprehensive review of the by-elections to assess what worked well and what can be strengthened. This post-election evaluation is a key component of our constitutional mandate under Article 88(4)(h), which obligates the Commission to facilitate the observation, monitoring, and evaluation of elections," the Commission said.

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IEBC added that it would also analyse reports submitted by stakeholders and incorporate recommendations into preparations for future electoral activities, including the 2027 General Election.

The Commission further announced that voter registration in Ol Kalou Constituency will remain suspended until the expiry of the statutory election petition period.

Under Section 76 of the Elections Act, any petition challenging the validity of the by-election must be filed within 28 days after the declaration of results.

"Voter registration in Ol Kalou Constituency will resume after the statutory petition period has lapsed," the Commission said.

The electoral body expressed appreciation to residents of Ol Kalou for participating in the July 16 by-election, which recorded a voter turnout of 57 percent.

It also commended its staff for conducting the exercise in compliance with the law and acknowledged the support of development partners in bridging funding gaps for the poll.

"The Commission underscores that credible elections require collaboration and good faith from all actors including political parties, security agencies, administrators, civil society, media and the public. Trust in our elections is built not only through technical excellence but also collective responsibility of all actors to protect the integrity of the process," IEBC said.

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The by-election was won by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, who garnered 35,440 votes to defeat United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who secured 5,450 votes.

Although voting was largely peaceful, the exercise was marred by isolated incidents of violence, including attacks on journalists by armed masked men in civilian vehicles, prompting condemnation from media organizations and renewed calls for investigations.