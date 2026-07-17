South Africa: Mayor Hill-Lewis' Push for Cape Town Detective Branch Sparks Policing Jurisdiction Row

A proposal to create South Africa's first metro police detective branch has opened a new battle over the country's fractured policing system, with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis promising to take crime investigations into the City's hands. Experts warn that expanding municipal police powers could create new opportunities for corruption and abuse.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chose Zandkloof Street in Delft, the site of a gruesome mass murder, to pitch a controversial initiative that would see the City's Metro Police investigating violent crime.

The streets of Delft were awash with blue on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, as Hill-Lewis launched the DA's Stronger Policing Pledge ahead of the local government elections.

It is a pledge that rests on the DA retaining control of Cape Town after the November polls.

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Addressing supporters, Hill-Lewis said: "With your support in November, we will build South Africa's first Metro Police Detective Branch."

Hill-Lewis made this announcement at Zandkloof Street, where four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were gunned down in a gang-related attack in April 2026. The mayor described this as an execution-style shooting in a granny flat a short distance from where he was speaking.

"The tragedy that happened here was not inevitable. It was not bad luck. We must never, ever accept that this is 'just how things are' on the Cape Flats," he said.

Legal concerns

But the proposal to expand municipal policing into criminal investigations has already raised concerns about the potential consequences of creating a new investigative arm outside existing SAPS...