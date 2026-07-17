South Africa: The Broken Pipeline - - Why SA's Compliance-Driven Education System Is Failing

When a nation's schools prioritise content delivery over real skill development, they produce professionals who can pass tests but cannot solve real-world problems.

In April, executives from the Education, Training and Development Practices Seta sat before Parliament to explain why R637-million in skills development funds could not be accounted for. A senior finance manager offered a defence: the missing documentation was the result of "accounting and human error". The person handling the transactions, he added, had been using the system for the first time.

The authority whose entire mandate is training and development for the education sector could not operate its own financial system -- blaming the failure on an untrained staff member.

The missing funds are now the focus of a criminal investigation, and the President has since declared that the Seta model is not working and must be replaced. Across town, the Auditor-General has declared the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) a systemic risk to government IT delivery, having found it operated for more than three years without a permanent chief information officer, a permanent board or a permanent managing director, and with a 54% executive vacancy rate. The department has now formalised a three-year plan to redesign Sita, a reform that was promised for seven years but never concluded.

People are asking: What went wrong at Sita? What...