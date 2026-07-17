Namibia: VP Calls for Communicators to Lead Fight Against Misinformation

Vice president Lucia Witbooi has challenged government and private sector communicators to become champions of truth.

She says strategic communication is essential for nation-building, public trust and the successful implementation of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

During the opening of the 2026 Effective Communicators Conference at Swakopmund on Thursday, Witbooi said communication has evolved beyond a support function and is now central to democratic governance, social cohesion and development.

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Held under the theme 'Communication Reconsidered - A Driving Force of Constant Progress', the conference coincides with World Public Relations Day and has drawn communication professionals, government officials and regional delegates, including Botswana vice president Ndaba Gaolathe.

"The rise of artificial intelligence and digital platforms has increased the responsibility of communicators to ensure facts, clarity and truth prevail over misinformation and disinformation," she said.

She urged participants to use the conference to strengthen their skills, build professional networks and rethink how the government communicates with citizens.

The vice president said the government expects communicators to drive public awareness, improve institutional coordination, promote digital inclusion and strengthen community engagement to support the implementation of NDP6.

She tasked delegates with producing a guiding document on strengthening the communications profession, improving credibility, adapting to emerging trends and telling Namibia's story from its own perspective.

Witbooi said the government must invest in and support communicators, warning that failure to do so would leave institutions vulnerable to misinformation.

She encouraged participants to engage fully in the conference and use the knowledge gained to build public trust, transparency and effective governance.