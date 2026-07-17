Tanzania: Mwinyi Appoints High Court Judges

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has appointed three High Court judges and made key appointments to senior government positions as part of efforts to strengthen governance and public administration.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary and Secretary to the Revolutionary Council Ms Mansura Mossi Kassim here on Wednesday, Ms Valentine Andrew Katema, who has been serving as Registrar of the High Court of Zanzibar, has been appointed a Judge of the High Court.

Also appointed to the high court bench is Ms Raya Issa Msellem, formerly the Clerk of the House of Representatives, while Regional Magistrate Mr Khamis Ali Simai has also been elevated to the position of High Court Judge.

ALSO READ: REA eyes full hamlet electrification

In separate appointments, retired ambassador Dr Mahadhi Juma Maalim has been named Chairman of the Public Leaders' Ethics Commission, while Dr Josephine Rogate Kimaro has been appointed Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Planning Commission.

Before her appointment, Dr Kimaro served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the President's Office - Presidential Delivery Bureau (PDB). According to the statement, all the appointments took effect on July 15, 2026.