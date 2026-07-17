Southern Africa: SADC Endorses Wide-Ranging Measures to Strengthen Peace, Security and Democratic Governance

press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation has endorsed a wide range of measures aimed at strengthening peace and security, promoting democratic governance, improving migration management, combating corruption and organised crime, and preserving the region's liberation heritage.

The decisions were adopted during the Committee's 28th Session, held in Salima, Malawi, from 16-17 July 2026. During the meeting, ministers reviewed progress on key political, security and governance initiatives and reaffirmed SADC's commitment to regional stability, integration and sustainable development.

Opening the session, Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable Dr George Thapatula Chaponda, who is the current Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee, called on Member States to deepen regional cooperation and solidarity in addressing peace and security challenges. Referring to developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar and Mozambique, he emphasised the importance of dialogue, political commitment and collaboration among stakeholders to achieve lasting peace and improve the lives of affected communities.

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SADC Executive Secretary, His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi, echoed these sentiments, noting that while SADC remains one of the continent's most peaceful and resilient regions, emerging challenges require continued vigilance and collective action. He identified climate change, food insecurity, public health emergencies, terrorism, cybercrime and transnational organised crime as growing threats that demand stronger regional cooperation to safeguard peace and development gains.

Ministers highlighted mediation, conflict prevention, democratic governance, migration management, anti-corruption initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation and humanitarian response as key pillars for building a safer, more prosperous and integrated SADC region.

On the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), ministers expressed concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation while reaffirming their support for regional and continental peace initiatives. They called for enhanced coordination among all stakeholders involved in efforts to restore stability.

The Committee also conveyed its condolences to the Government and people of the DRC following the Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the country, noting that recurring insecurity and public health emergencies continue to undermine peace building efforts despite ongoing diplomatic and mediation initiatives.

Regarding Madagascar, ministers encouraged all political actors to remain calm and continue resolving differences through dialogue and peaceful engagement. They welcomed preparations for the establishment of a SADC Liaison Office in the country, which is expected to strengthen mediation, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts.

The Committee also commended former Malawian President Dr Joyce Banda for her leadership of the SADC Panel of Elders and her significant contribution to promoting national dialogue and reconciliation in Madagascar.

In Mozambique, ministers welcomed progress under the Inclusive National Dialogue process and applauded the signing of the Political Commitment for an Inclusive National Dialogue. They described the development as a significant step towards strengthening national unity, social cohesion and long-term stability.

Key Decisions and Endorsements.

The Committee:

reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democratic governance across the region. Member States were encouraged to submit election observer nominations in a timely manner for elections scheduled under the 2026 SADC Electoral Calendar and to continue supporting the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), which remains an important mechanism for promoting credible, transparent and democratic elections.

adopted the SADC Framework on Principles and Guidelines for the Adoption of Common Foreign Policy Positions. The framework is expected to strengthen coordination among Member States and enhance the region's collective engagement on international issues.

endorsed and recommended to the SADC Council of Ministers the approval of the Draft Framework for Centres of Excellence on Good Governance, Human Rights and the Rule of Law, designed to strengthen institutions, promote knowledge-sharing and improve governance standards throughout the region.

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recommended that the SADC Council of Ministers approve the revised Mediation, Conflict Prevention and Preventive Diplomacy Strategic Plan and extend its implementation to 2030 to align with the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030).

reaffirmed the importance of preserving Southern Africa's liberation heritage and recommended that the SADC Council of Ministers approve activities to commemorate Southern Africa Liberation Day on 23 March 2027. Member States were encouraged to continue honouring the contributions of liberation movements to freedom, regional unity and development.

endorsed revised activities under the Mechanism in Honour of the SADC Founders and promoted national commemorations throughout March to complement regional observances.

welcomed progress in the constructio