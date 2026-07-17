Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Arab League Secretary-General

16 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohieddin Salem, received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Nabil Fahmy.

During the call, the Foreign Minister congratulated the Secretary-General on assuming his new position, expressing his sincere wishes for his success in leading joint Arab action and fulfilling the aspirations of the Arab peoples amid the current challenges facing the region.

For his part, the Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Sudanese Foreign Minister for the thoughtful gesture and his sincere fraternal sentiments.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance mechanisms for joint cooperation. They emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous coordination and consultation between Sudan and the General Secretariat of the Arab League on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on SNA.

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