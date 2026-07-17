Sudan Extends Customs Duty Cuts to Hybrid Vehicles

Minister of Finance has approved a proposal submitted by the Customs Forces to extend customs duty incentives to hybrid vehicles, marking another step in the government's efforts to promote energy-efficient and environmentally friendly transportation.

Under the decision, hybrid vehicles powered by both electricity and fuel will be added to the list of vehicles eligible for customs concessions, expanding the incentives previously granted to fully electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles will continue to be subject to an import duty of 10 percent only, with the additional customs levy remaining abolished. The decision also removes the additional levy previously imposed on hybrid vehicles, which ranged between 30 and 40 percent, leaving them subject only to the standard import duty and value-added tax (VAT). The measure is expected to reduce costs for importers and consumers while encouraging the adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The decision forms part of broader efforts to modernize Sudan's customs policies in line with evolving economic and environmental priorities and to support the transition toward more sustainable transportation as part of the country's economic reform and sustainable development agenda.

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The Ministry of Finance said the approval reflects the Customs Forces' role in proposing technical initiatives to improve the customs system, simplify procedures, and reduce the financial burden on citizens, while underscoring the ministry's commitment to policies that serve the public interest and support Sudan's economic and environmental development.